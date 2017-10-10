Project Management Software

What a joke
These solutions are all a joke, and the most obvious example of useless overkill I have seen.
What you need is simple, a way to track new ideas and get feedback. Trying to track requirements in WBS mode in the idea phase is inviting disaster.
I have a solution that would work much better. e-mail me if you like and I would be happy to help.
Have you considered open source.....
There are a wealth of open source applications you could consider that could install on your company intranet/web server. Check out www.sourceforge.net or www.freshmeat.net
You can get them for free, modify them as needed over time to fit your needs. Maintenance, once implemented, should be minimal. Having the source code available and a short time to make sure all of your needs for functionality and "system self maintenance" are cared for should enable you to have a great solution and little cost.
Been there...
We spent nearly 6 months on product evaluation before choosing our Project/Portfolio Mgmt solution.
Our focus was managing incoming requests, understanding our resource capacity and how it is impacted by ongoing operations (maintenance, support etc.), getting timely status updates on strategic projects to better respond to risk, and more informed decision making for new project investments.
Here are some lessons we learned along the way:
1. The software just doesn't matter. They all offer so many similar functions and features but no matter how good or useful they are it is all worthless if your users are unwilling to use the application. You would be very well served to involve every warm body possible (from the lowliest associate developer to the EVP - business and IT) in the evaluation process so that they all feel that they had a hand in choosing the software.
2. The software just doesn't matter. Make sure you have a solid, dare I say documented, process in place before you move on implementation. Implementations of this sort tend to get mired in process creation and adjustment - this will cause a significant risk to your project. Be willing to accept that your existing process may not be a best practice and reengineer your process to fit the app instead of customizing the app.
3. The software just doesn't matter. When doing the customer reference calls ask the reference users if they are willing to share lessons learned from their implementation. We shaved months off our implementation because of lesson sharing with others that had implemented before us.
4. The software just doesn't matter. Don't rush it - there is no benefit in doing this quickly, you already have an app in place. The culture, especially in IT, can be very unforgiving. This is one of those apps that you really need to do well on the first shot, it is much harder to do multiple releases and change perceptions as you go.
Much of it seems like common sense but with 2000 users I can tell you that no matter what software you choose you will not make everyone happy. What you can do is mitigate much of your risk by keeping everyone involved. When people are sick of hearing from you and every single person that you talk to starts asking when that new app is going to be ready to use -- then peel back the shrink wrap and begin the implementation.
Feel free to contact me via email if I may answer any additional questions.
Good luck!
Rachel
Project Management Software
1) Ace Project - http://www.aceproject.com/
4) Copper Project - http://www.copperproject.com
2) Pragmatic SW Planner - http://www.pragmaticsw.com
3) TrackStudio - http://www.trackstudio.com/
Ace and Pragmatic are seemingly the best choices for our needs, though Pragmatic is more expensive than my department would be willing to budget. More suggestions would be appreciated and maybe the above will help someone else.
