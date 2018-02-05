you can replace and rebuild but your losing 20 GB of the 40 GB drive. Thats why they recommend identical drives. The total of each drive size is the smallest within the array of drives e.g. a 20 GB and a 40 GB will give you 40 GB array.
There's also the read/write and transfer rate differences which become aggregate with the slowest drive.
man. that is pretty old controller now. i don't know...how much would a new controller cost? you may want to update the bios in the fastrak 66 if you decide to go with it.
i try to explain to my folks that want raid that they need to buy a spare drive when they set the thing up...
if you get say an fasttrack 100, it should see the old 66 array, no problem...
I have a client with a Promise FastTrack 66 Raid Controller Card. Raid 1 Mirrored, 2, 20 GB IDE drives. One drive went bad. Can I replace with a 40 GB and let it rebuild or do I need to replace both drives?
