I've used Websense product sometimes back. It is an excellent product. But with that comes the price.
Start with policies & procedures with the help of upper management. Implement some strong security & filtering coupled with some monitoring & analysis tool on network systems.
One suggestion...group policy with lock-down of the machines.
It might sound harsh, but when dealing with individuals who will go to great lengths like this to get around the proxy, you'll need to hit back on a level they won't be able to match.
Proxy by-pass
I've talked to the folks at CN and their subscription based service does have proxies black listed but even they admitted there?re new proxies added daily.
What's a Network Admin to do?
I have talked to the HS director about better classroom supervision but would like to know what other options are available.
Steven
