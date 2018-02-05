proxy for win98 plse help me

Search

hi friends
i am jameer .i want share my internet conection on my other pc .my network is peer to peer .all win98.plse suggest me good proxy server .which give me faSTER INTERNET ON other pc .now i have installed anologx .which is not faster.i dont want to use win98 inbuilt internet conection sharing.plse suggest me faster proxy foe win98 which is also free.

by ravi_youare69 In reply to proxy for win98 plse help ...

I think you can use winproxy which is available in net free

by mdjameer In reply to

Thnax ravi .ravi r u indian .where r u stay?

by bsj_molena In reply to proxy for win98 plse help ...

Let me make sure that I am reading your post correctly. You want to share you Internet connection between two computers. That is simple. Then you say "which give me faSTER INTERNET ON other pc". Are you saying you want the internet faster on one PC than the other?

by mdjameer In reply to

r u mad

by mdjameer In reply to proxy for win98 plse help ...

This question was closed by the author

