Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Proxy Server Selection Recommendations?

By bggaudreault ·
Hello,

Can anyone recommend a solid Windows-based proxy server that may also offer logging, reporting, statistics, and sharing of configuration and cache with at least one other backup proxy server? I have been considering ISA 2004 server, but it offers more than I need.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to IT Employment Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums