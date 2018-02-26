Collapse -
default route
by Cactus Pete
You can change the default route of the network to the ISA server, or the firewall in front of it.
Proxy settings
does anyone know how to force all web browsers in a desktop to go via a ISA proxy server
i have been searching for ages but no luck.
I know how to do it via GPO for IE but what about netscape and mozilla ? - any help is much appreciated
