By haxdnoob ·
hey, for those who know what im talking about, there is a GoW psp mod that made a psp look more God Of War-ish

is there ANYBODY or some website that can mod the buttons, led's, and the overall look of a psp of any kind to look awesome

not trying to gt in trouble, i just think that a modded psp (in terms of looks) would be better looking than some bland black (no racism intended) psp with a simple "skin" to make it look different

I'd use a search engine.

by seanferd In reply to psp case mod

You aren't likely to fine a large PSP case modding community here.

And why the **** did you even mention racism? Remove your foot from your mouth before proceeding.

This may be of assistance to you

by OH Smeg In reply to psp case mod

http://tinyurl.com/254dawg

Though I'm not quite sure what this reference would be better looking than some bland black (no racism intended) psp with a simple skin is all about.

Col

sorry dudes

by haxdnoob In reply to This may be of assistance ...

im a person who sometimes, when he types stuff, worries that i might have said something that i shouldn't have said

like rasicm comments, long story short, thnks and i have removed all ligaments from my mouth

but really, sorry for sounding stupid there

Next time

by santeewelding In reply to sorry dudes

Pull up your socks, straighten your tie, and zip your fly. This place ain't like other places.

I encourage you to come back. You sound as though you could be interesting.

What,

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to sorry dudes

dudettes don't rate an apololgy? :^0

boxy....

by .Martin. In reply to What,

No... no apology for you! ]:)

Becomes obvious

by santeewelding In reply to boxy....

That neither you, Martin, nor the dude, are certified chainsaw technicians.

Davette Dudettes just may rate an apology maybe

by OH Smeg In reply to What,

Depending on the Circumstances.

But you'll never ever rate one as you are Davette. :0

I'm Sorry Davette I can not let you do that.

Col

Don't worry so much.

by seanferd In reply to sorry dudes

If you don't intend it, it probably won't appear offensive. Compulsively qualifying your statements like that just brings forth an idea of offense when no offense was there, and no rational person would have found offense.

Don't apologize in advance for using completely normal words simply because they could somehow be used in another manner to cause offense. That will keep your tarsals away from your mandibular joint. Otherwise, you'll find you couldn't use words like "balls" or "melons". If a black PSP is boring to you, no one but a lunatic would assume that you meant you had something against some particular group of dark-skinned human phenotypes with a particular cultural heritage.

So, welcome to TR.

The level of human rights

by NexS In reply to This may be of assistance ...

Is far too tender. Even a touch of discrimination, these days, is enough to topple it over.

I'm sure there are people that employ themselves as professions complainants, sourcing new companies from which to pilfer as much money as possible.

Is it just me, or do people have too many rights these days?
It's at the point now, that you're guilty until proven innocent.

