Public Calendar dissapears in Outlook2010?

By 1985cowboy
I have a few users who use a calendar that is in my organizations public folders. in Outlook2010 I can click the public folders icon bring them up and then right click on the calendar and add it to the favorites and then go up to the favorites within the public folders and click on the calendar then in the calendar tab it is listed under the other calendars. Which is great but when i close out outlook and get back into it the calendar dissapears and i have to do the above steps all over again. I have done everything I know how to fix this issue including changing the mapi32.dll to mapi32.old thinking that might be the issue but nothing seems to fix this. Please any info would be much appreciated.

Outlook issue

by mangesh@13 In reply to Public Calendar dissapear ...

ou can navigate to the folder that Outlook stores settings in. In Windows XP it defaults to:
C:\Documents and Settings\<username>\Application Data\Microsoft\Outlook
In this folder you will find a file called Outlook.xml. Very innocuous sounding, don???t you think? This is the file causing all of the woes! You should exit Outlook completely then rename the file (never delete outright, bad form my good Pan!). Restart Outlook and you will notice all of your favorites and calendars are gone. Reset them to the way you would like, exit Outlook again and restart. *Poof* they are back!

