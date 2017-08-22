PuneJava Blog

100 Best Practices to Improve performance in Java
Some of the best ways, put together in one place. A must read for medium to experienced J2EE programmers. A good example is for EJB - Message-driven Bean Life cycle.
The link
2005 ONJava Reader Survey
<a href="http://www.onjava.com/pub/a/onjava/2005/09/07/2005-onjava-survey-advancer.html">Announcing the 2005 ONJava Reader Survey</a>
Announcing the 2005 ONJava Reader Survey by Chris Adamson -- The 2005 ONJava Reader Survey is underway. This is your opportunity to steer the site by helping them understand what you use, what you're interested in, and where you think Java is going.
Enhanced for loop in J2SE 5.0
The enhanced for makes it easier to iterate over all the elements in an array or other kinds of collections. Look at this simple example:
public class EnFor
{
 public static void main(String[] args)
 {
 String[] cities =
 {"Pune", "Mumbai", "Bangalore", "Hyderabad"};
for (String name : cities)
 {
 System.out.println(name);
 }
 }
}

If we analyse the for code, then the following happens:
(a) a String variable called name is created and set to null. The variable that you declare must be compatible with the elements in the array.
(b) Next, the first value in the cities array is assigned to name.
(c) The body of the loop is executed.
(d) The next value in the cities array is assigned to name. Remember, with each iteration, a different element in the array will be assigned to name.
(e) This is repeated as long as there are elements in the array.
Note: The : in the for, means "IN". Also, what follows the : must be a reference to an array or other collection.
Earn Money with Java from Home
Looking to earn some extra income, from the comfort of your home?
RentACoder
helps you earn this extra income using your hard-won Java technical skills. It lets you locate and bid on coding projects and questions from around the world! By completing a free registration, you can publicize your skills on the online resume system and receive emails as new bid requests come in.
After you register, I suggest you read the
Articles for Coders
to understand how things work at RentACoder.
<br />
Head First Blog
If you are an ardent fan of the 'Head First' series of Java books, then you will find Kathy Sierra, Bert Bates and Eric Freeman's blog
Creating Passionate Users
a 'must read'. Do definitely read their blog entry
Sample Java Exam Questions
where you will find 11 mock exam questions from their upcoming update to their SCJP study guide (for the Java 5 version of the exam).
Head First Blog
<p>I had read a couple of chapters of their books online (exerpts from their site) and LOVED them! I have purchased three of their books (Java, Design Patterns, and Servlets/JSPs). I'm reading them all at the same time! Great stuff! Thanks for pointing out their blog.</p>
<p>--Dave</p>
Static imports in J2SE 5.0
Do you hate to type Java code? Static imports helps you save some typing. If you are using a static class or a static variable, you can import them and save some typing. The simple example below, should clarify this concept: 
import static java.lang.Math.*;
import static java.lang.System.out;
public class MyMath5
{
 public static void main(String[] args)
 {
 // returns a double between 0.0 thro' (but not
 // including) 1.0
 double r1 = random();
 int r2 = (int) (random() * 5);
 out.println("r1 = " + r1);
 out.println("r2 = " + r2);
// Returns the absolute value of the argument
 int x = abs(-240);
 double d = abs(240.45);
 out.println("x = " + x);
 out.println("d = " + d);
// Returns an int or long (depending on whether
 // the argument is foat or double)
 // rounded to the nearest integer value
 int p = round(-24.8f);
 long q = round(24.45);
 out.println("p = " + p);
 out.println("q = " + q);
// Returns a value that is minimum of two values
 int c = min(243, 240);
 double dd = min(90876.5, 90876.49);
 out.println("c = " + c);
 out.println("dd = " + dd);
// Returns a value that is maximum of two values
 int e = max(243, 240);
 double f = max(90876.5, 90876.49);
 out.println("e = " + e);
 out.println("f = " + f);
 }
}
Box with J2SE 5.0
<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">Wondering what Boxing's got to do with Java? And I didn't mean Laila Ali, the first woman to win a World Boxing Council title, either! You wouldn't like to mess with her, would you?
So, what is Boxing in Java? Boxing refers to the automatic conversion from a primitive to its corresponding wrapper type: Boolean, Byte, Short, Character, Integer, Long, Float or Double. Since this happens</div><p><div class="blogdisclaim"><a href="http://punejava.blogspot.com/2005/09/box-with-j2se-50.html">This post originally appeared on an external website</a></div>
J2EE Programming (with Passion!) Online Course
If you have been waiting for an opportunity to learn J2EE in a structured way without shelling out a lot of money on books and classes, this might be just what you were looking for. Sun Microsystems employee Sang Shin in his spare time, offers this advanced J2EE class, for free.
Blogs linking to this article</div><p><div class="blogdisclaim"><a href="http://punejava.blogspot.com/2005/10/j2ee-programming-with-passion-online.html">This post originally appeared on an external website</a></div>
What is Spring
What Is Spring, Part 2 by Justin Gehtland, Bruce A. Tate -- In part one of this two-part excerpt from Spring: A Developer's Notebook, authors Bruce Tate and Justin Gehtland showed you how to automate a simple application and enable it for Spring. Today, the authors will cover how to use Spring to help you develop a simple, clean, web-based user interface.
PuneJava Blog
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.