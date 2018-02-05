Search

putting a hard drive with win7 into another computer

By jhumph4054 ·
I have a hard drive with windows 7 on it out off one computer and I put it in another computer
but that computer wont recognize it. What do I have to do if anything to get it to recognize
it if possible?
Thank you in advance
Jim
jhumph4054@aol.com

You need to set the drive in the systems BIOS

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to putting a hard drive with ...

And then do a Repair Install so that the OS on the HDD has the correct Hardware Abstraction Layer and that the new computer can boot off it..

To do this you'll need a Microsoft Branded Install Disc not a System Makers Recovery Disc as they can not perform this operation.

Col

putting a hard drive with win7 into another computer

by jhumph4054 In reply to putting a hard drive with ...

Thank you for the answer I will try that.
Jim

