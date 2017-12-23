Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Q&A database for a teacher - is it possible?

By mhipo ·
Hi, I'm a teacher and I'm trying to build an access database for my exam questions.

It's hard for me so, are there any access template for that or is there any other type of template that can be easy customized for that purpose?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums