Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Web Development Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
15
-
2
-
0
-
1
-
1
Query on multiple tables
Tables:
1. cm_players
player_id
card_no
club_id
surname
name
birthdate
2. cm_clubs
club_id
prefix
name
address
place
stadium_id
telephone
fax
web
contact_person
president
secretary
press_officer
status
image
3. cm_registrations
player_id
surname
name
birthdate
birthplace
club_id
date_from
date_to
amateur
status
So, I need to display
cm_players.name,
cm_players.surname,
cm_clubs.name,
cm_players.birthdate,
cm_players.card_no,
join cm_players with cm_clubs to get the name of the club, and check in cm_registrations if the user is active.....
i have tried something like:
SELECT cm_players.name, cm_players.surname, cm_clubs.name, cm_players.birthdate, cm_players.card_no, cm_registrations.amateur FROM cm_players INNER JOIN cm_clubs on cm_players.club_id = cm_clubs.club_id, cm_registrations WHERE cm_players.name LIKE '%$name%' AND cm_players.surname LIKE '%$surname%' AND cm_players.player_id = cm_registrations.player_id AND cm_registrations.amateur = 0 ORDER BY cm_players.player_id ASC
but no luck...
can anyone help me to build this query?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.