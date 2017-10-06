Search

General discussion

By mihkel183
Can anybody suggest some other good forums where peaople disguss about computers and computer problems?

by j.lupo In reply to Question?

There are several Code Guru and Experts Exchange are two that I have used. Experts Exchange now charges, but Code Guru is still free. You can google for their main websites. I can't get them from where I am right now.

There are a lot of other Tech places too. If you know what you are looking for it helps to find the right forum.

by mihkel183 In reply to

by gsquared In reply to Question?

A lot of them. Many are subject-specific. I, for example, go to a lot of database/SQL discussion sites, since that's the majority of my work.

What I suggest is, pick the subjects you are interested in and fire them into a search engine (Google, MSN, Yahoo, whatever you're comfortable with, or try all three and compare results).

As far as generalized discussions, searching will probably find a few, but they might be harder to locate because they'll have fewer related keywords.

by mihkel183 In reply to

by mihkel183 In reply to Question?

by mihkel183 In reply to Question?

