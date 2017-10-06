There are several Code Guru and Experts Exchange are two that I have used. Experts Exchange now charges, but Code Guru is still free. You can google for their main websites. I can't get them from where I am right now.
There are a lot of other Tech places too. If you know what you are looking for it helps to find the right forum.
A lot of them. Many are subject-specific. I, for example, go to a lot of database/SQL discussion sites, since that's the majority of my work.
What I suggest is, pick the subjects you are interested in and fire them into a search engine (Google, MSN, Yahoo, whatever you're comfortable with, or try all three and compare results).
As far as generalized discussions, searching will probably find a few, but they might be harder to locate because they'll have fewer related keywords.
Question?
