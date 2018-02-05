Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Quick Launch in XP disappears on restart

By djs27 ·
My quick launch bar in win xp disappears everytime I boot/restart. Each time I boot I have to manually right click on the taskbar/toolbars/ and recheck quick launch. Sounds like a registry setting but I'm not sure where to look. Any ideas?
Thanks

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by YetAnotherAdmin In reply to Quick Launch in XP disapp ...

Export the following key (in case you don't like the result) [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects]
Delete the key and reboot. The taskbar should revert to the original settings. You may have to go about personalising all over again though.

gravatar
Collapse -

by YetAnotherAdmin In reply to

StuckRects2 for XP

gravatar
Collapse -

by YetAnotherAdmin In reply to

Better still! Right-click the start button and choose properties. On the taskbar tab there is a "Show Quick Launch" entry, make sure this is ticked.

gravatar
Collapse -

by djs27 In reply to

Tried StuckRects2 removal--no change, have tried "show Quick Launch in Taskbar properties before. On restart/boot the "Show Quick Launch" checkbox clears.

gravatar
Collapse -

by djs27 In reply to Quick Launch in XP disapp ...

Point value changed by question poster.

gravatar
Collapse -

by djs27 In reply to Quick Launch in XP disapp ...

FIXED--------DESKTOP.INI file in Quick Launch folder was removed. On reboot/startup quik launch bar shows.

gravatar
Collapse -

by djs27 In reply to Quick Launch in XP disapp ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums