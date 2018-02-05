Export the following key (in case you don't like the result) [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects]
Delete the key and reboot. The taskbar should revert to the original settings. You may have to go about personalising all over again though.
Better still! Right-click the start button and choose properties. On the taskbar tab there is a "Show Quick Launch" entry, make sure this is ticked.
Tried StuckRects2 removal--no change, have tried "show Quick Launch in Taskbar properties before. On restart/boot the "Show Quick Launch" checkbox clears.
FIXED--------DESKTOP.INI file in Quick Launch folder was removed. On reboot/startup quik launch bar shows.
Quick Launch in XP disappears on restart
Thanks
