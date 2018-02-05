Check the events if you have some erros regarding the user profile (source - Userenv).
There've been no indications of related errors in events anywhere. I tried an experiment...moving the Quick Launch bar away from the Task Bar so it is stand-alone. After re-boot, everything remained in place. I wouldn't call this a fix until I take the time to return the QL bar to the TskBar and re-boot so I'll have to leave this open in case someone else has come across a reason for the problem.
Quick Start Toolbar disappears on boot.
This is something new and ocurred after my system had been running for about a week without shutdown. I've checked my toolbar settings before shutting down and Quick Start is properly selected and Locked.
Where is this problem coming from.
I'm running XP Pro with all updates installed (including Office 2003 updates).
