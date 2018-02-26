Server OS
Depending on what OS you are using on your server... You can install File Server Resource Manager snap-in for a windows server 2003 R-2 that will allow you to not only set user quotas, but you can file screen, filter duplicates, run reports and all kinds of other shtuff. Its pretty cool i guess. If you aren't family with mmc you should check it out. As an admin you will find it quite useful.
Quota limit on mapped folder
is it possible???
Help me Out.
as i know we can create quota limit on specific drives but can we do same with folders also?
