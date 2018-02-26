Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Quota limit on mapped folder

By adeshpande007 ·
As my file server got full i added new HDD and now as i created shared folder in that new HDD. now i want to give quota limit to those folders.
is it possible???
Help me Out.
as i know we can create quota limit on specific drives but can we do same with folders also?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Server OS

by LoonIT In reply to Quota limit on mapped fol ...

Depending on what OS you are using on your server... You can install File Server Resource Manager snap-in for a windows server 2003 R-2 that will allow you to not only set user quotas, but you can file screen, filter duplicates, run reports and all kinds of other shtuff. Its pretty cool i guess. If you aren't family with mmc you should check it out. As an admin you will find it quite useful.

gravatar
Collapse -

SP

by LoonIT In reply to Server OS

Familiar, I meant to say familiar, not family. My apologies.

Back to Networks Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums