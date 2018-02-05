Question
Raid 5 Question
Drive 2 was pulled out to verify the type of drive.
Drive 2 was put back in, and then drive 2 & 5 showed as "rebuilding from backplane"
Then drive 5 went to being listed as a hot spare.
Disk 2 has known problems.
1. Why did drive 5 go to being listed as a hot spare?
2. When was the effect of putting a bad drive back into the system.
3. When I go to put the new drives in, should I put in drive 2 or is 5 possibly bad too?
(I have an offsite backup, a local NAS server we built, that is updated daily, and another virtual server with current data. If the server goes down, I can switch the office to 1 of the other options with loss of only the current day. )
