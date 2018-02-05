Search

Windows

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Raid 5 Question

By margaritabuzz ·
Tags: Windows, Hardware
A raid 5 drive was showing drive 2 as bad, 5 had degraded and rebuilt.

Drive 2 was pulled out to verify the type of drive.

Drive 2 was put back in, and then drive 2 & 5 showed as "rebuilding from backplane"

Then drive 5 went to being listed as a hot spare.

Disk 2 has known problems.

1. Why did drive 5 go to being listed as a hot spare?
2. When was the effect of putting a bad drive back into the system.
3. When I go to put the new drives in, should I put in drive 2 or is 5 possibly bad too?

(I have an offsite backup, a local NAS server we built, that is updated daily, and another virtual server with current data. If the server goes down, I can switch the office to 1 of the other options with loss of only the current day. )

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Windows Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums