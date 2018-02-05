if the onboard RAID are SATA controllers, you'll need another drive. If they are ATA RAID controllers, you'll need another drive.
RAID level 0 just spans a drive. If you want to run RAID with your two existing drives, you will end up losing everything on the second disk, but it will create a single disk of roughly 280 gigs. If you want to run a redundant system (mirrored) you will need two separate identically sized disks, otherwise your RAID will only match your smallest drive size and all other space will be lost. My recommend is to buy yourslef another 200 Gig SATA and not RAID them at all. If all you want to do is partition them off, just get something like partition magic and cut them up the way you want them.
Raid configuration?
Question is this:
What do I have to do to configure my computer for RAID 0 ? Do I need another SATA drive or can I partition the 200GB drive?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.