Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Raid configuration?

By jeedwards93 ·
I have an Abit AX8 motherboard with a VIA K8T890-8237 chipset and onboard RAID w/2 RAID connections. Have a SATA (Maxtor) 200GB drive & an 80 GB Maxtor ATA133 drive. Have 2GB of memory.
Question is this:
What do I have to do to configure my computer for RAID 0 ? Do I need another SATA drive or can I partition the 200GB drive?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by CG IT In reply to Raid configuration?

if the onboard RAID are SATA controllers, you'll need another drive. If they are ATA RAID controllers, you'll need another drive.

gravatar
Collapse -

by IT-Thunder In reply to Raid configuration?

RAID level 0 just spans a drive. If you want to run RAID with your two existing drives, you will end up losing everything on the second disk, but it will create a single disk of roughly 280 gigs. If you want to run a redundant system (mirrored) you will need two separate identically sized disks, otherwise your RAID will only match your smallest drive size and all other space will be lost. My recommend is to buy yourslef another 200 Gig SATA and not RAID them at all. If all you want to do is partition them off, just get something like partition magic and cut them up the way you want them.

gravatar
Collapse -

by jeedwards93 In reply to

Poster rated this answer.

gravatar
Collapse -

by jeedwards93 In reply to Raid configuration?

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums