Collapse -
Turn It Around
by dogknees
Perhaps the authors might do a review article once a year where they go through their articles and compare their prognostications from 12 months back with the reality. An accuracy score in their sigs would be great.
Rate authors
Unfortunately it appears to be becoming a common trend on the internet today, all people care about are hits and advertisement, rather than quality. Atleast let the readers judge which authors are worth while reading, and help TR weed out the ones who clearly spend most of their time misinforming everyone.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.