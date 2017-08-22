Search

After Hours

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Rate authors

By Z-eu ·
Tags: Off Topic
TR should allow registered readers (maybe with certain scores based on contribution?) to rate authors. I'm shocked at some posts that have been allowed to make it on TR, and then advertised in their mailshoots etc at being incredibly low quality and shockingly short on detail or evidence of research.

Unfortunately it appears to be becoming a common trend on the internet today, all people care about are hits and advertisement, rather than quality. Atleast let the readers judge which authors are worth while reading, and help TR weed out the ones who clearly spend most of their time misinforming everyone.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Turn It Around

by dogknees In reply to Rate authors

Perhaps the authors might do a review article once a year where they go through their articles and compare their prognostications from 12 months back with the reality. An accuracy score in their sigs would be great.

Back to After Hours Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums