Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Reach Terminal Server behind ISA Server 2000

By gamarrojgq ·
Hi, I have a Windows 2003 Server with Terminal Services that is behind a ISA Server 2000, I can connect from any machine in the Domain, but I cannot connect from Internet, I've created a IP Packet Filter for port 3389, Server Publishing Rule and Protocol Definition but I cannot reach it yet.

Can anyone help me?

thanks in advance.
Josue Gamarro Quintana

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums