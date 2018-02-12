Search

React.JS or Node.Js? Which one is good?

By anitashahonline ·
Tags: Web Development
Hello,

One of the my clients wants to develop eCommerce website and he prefers to me React.JS or Node.JS for developing website.

Can somebody suggest me which one is good as per developing, costing & timing?

Thanks
Here is the comparision

by d5websoftteam In reply to React.JS or Node.Js? Whic ...

ReactJS

write less code and do more.
Better performance
Implementation of the virtual DOM
It Just Started


Nodejs
A javascript run time
It is light in weight and fast
It is used to create fast and scalable network applications

