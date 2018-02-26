Search

Reboot and Maintenance schedule

By mksloan
I am creating a Maintenance schedule for my IT shop for the servers and tape backup\restore and database upkeep, scan disk, defrag, ECT, ECT. Does any one have suggestions or an out line or a sample Maintenance schedule that I can get ideas from; my goal is it to be some what pro active and to say ok this month or every 6 months we need to test tape restore or clean up the databases.
I run DB2 server, SQL server, citrix XP on two servers, Tivoli tape backup, PDC and BDC are win 2003, and win2000 web server / SSL and lotus notes, and a RAS server and a few other servers funning specialized software.

