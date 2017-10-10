Recommendations for WBT for TCP/IP on NT
I would recommend LeapIT They are very like the Instructor lead classroom courses theat I train but they are FREE! You will find them at http://www.leapit.com/
If you are serious about getting at thorough training materials for TCP/IP for Windows NT 4.0 you should get into contact with SmartForce. They can offer you a CBT (computer based training) solution. They also offer a CBT plus on-line mentoring solution. It costs money (a fraction of the cost of classroom courses though).
You can reach them on the web at www.smartforce.com
They also have a subsidiary that deals with personal training programs. They can be reached on the web at www.smartcertify.com
Good luck to you!
JDR
