You can go for Wrox publication... that is best one...
Try Sams Teach Yourself Microsoft Visual Basic .net 2003 by James Foxall.
The author did a great job of making sure that the code works, a rare quality in a programming book.
Try Programming in Visual Basic .Net by Julian Case Bradley and Anita Millspaugh, ISBN 0072938706.
Recommendations Reqd. for VB.Net Book/s
I just start learning vb.net & need good quality book/s for study purpose.
Is any one here recommend me a solid book?
