Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Recommendations Reqd. for VB.Net Book/s

By ideaddict ·
Hi

I just start learning vb.net & need good quality book/s for study purpose.

Is any one here recommend me a solid book?

With regards

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by mahesh.r.sharma In reply to Recommendations Reqd. for ...

Welcome to .NET world...
You can go for Wrox publication... that is best one...

gravatar
Collapse -

by DBA-MI In reply to Recommendations Reqd. for ...

Try Sams Teach Yourself Microsoft Visual Basic .net 2003 by James Foxall.

The author did a great job of making sure that the code works, a rare quality in a programming book.

gravatar
Collapse -

by John.M_Cola_SC In reply to Recommendations Reqd. for ...

Try Programming in Visual Basic .Net by Julian Case Bradley and Anita Millspaugh, ISBN 0072938706.

gravatar
Collapse -

by meetparamesh In reply to Recommendations Reqd. for ...

All the technical books frm Wrox Press are good..so u can go for them

gravatar
Collapse -

by meetparamesh In reply to Recommendations Reqd. for ...

All the technical books frm Wrox Press are good..so u can go for them

Back to Web Development Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums