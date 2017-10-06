Recover bad floppy disk?
I've been able to retrieve data from a "bad" floppy by running scandisk on it.
Recover bad floppy disk?
Scandisk the floppy, or get a copy of Norton disk utilities which has more exhaustive utilities for this type of problem. Something else that may work is download a copy of Revival 2.0, (or whatever rev. it's at now), This utility recovers data thathas been deleted from a drive, ignoring the FAT table, instead examining the drive clusters. Might work if you install it on your PC, and run it on the floppy. Good Luck!!
Recover bad floppy disk?
If scandisk or Norton disk doctor don?t help you, i?m very surry
Recover bad floppy disk?
In today's world floppies seem to be very unreliable. I've had brand new ones turn up bad sectors right out of the box. Now as a prevention measure, I "scandisk a: /surface /autofix" all floppies (even new ones) before writing to them. Thus bad sectors are marked as non-writeable.
Before you begin work on a bad floppy, try (if possible) to make a copy of it using "diskcopy" and then work on the copy.
A brute force method is to format the diskette with the "'Quick Format" option checked (e.g., in DOS "format A: /q") . This attempts to re-build the system area of the disk and generally does not over-write the data areas. Then use Norton's Unformat utility to try to reconstruct the file directories.
In NDD, I believe you can also browse and mark linked sectors. If you can locate text from your file, Norton will allow you to mark and write those sectors to a new file on your hard disk. This technique unfortunately, is good for only of your recovering textual data and will not work on gr
Recover bad floppy disk?
dont loose heart everything is not lost. If the files you are talking about is standard format(not exe or coms), use any low level editor to read and store each and every sector(it will be very time consuming) and the reconstruct the file. Donot useNDD or such higher level tools as they attempt to correct the error with a mind of their own.
Happy reconstruction!
Recover bad floppy disk?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.