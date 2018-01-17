RED HAT 9.0 & Windows XP Dual Boot
actually linux has a much better boot loader and is very user freindly just load the cd and follow the instructions making sure you pay attention to the screen allowing dual boot and i will do all the work for you.Also it will create it's own partition.You will like linux
You will have to create a partition for your Linux installation. In order to keep your XP install intact, you'll have to use some utility such as Partition Magic. After you have free unallocated diskspace you can boot/install from your RH CD. Read carefully instructions how to install dual boot and configure GRUB bootloader.
Timo Lahtinen
Helsinki Finland
If you really wwant to dual boot between Windows XP and RedHat you should follow a few simple steps.
1. install Windows XP (probably already done)
2. boot to the RedHat CD (disc 1)
3. you do not have to use partition magic or and thing else, inside the RedHat installation wizard (anaconda) you can choose to partition you drive with Disk Druid, choose this option and make sure to create at least two partitions 1st is the EXT2/3 for the linux install and the 2nd is the swap partition.
4. oncethis is done finish the installation, MAKE SURE TO CREATE A BOOT FLOPPY!!! if you don't you will be stuck with a RedHat install and not be able to boot to it.
5. Once the install has finished boot to the floppy that you created and you will boot to the RedHat install, now all you have to do is type lilo or grub (depending on which boot loader you installed)
6. reboot the system and you will then get the option to boot to DOS or RedHat (by default the boot loader names any windows install as DOS, you can change this by editing the config file for the boot loader, either /etc/lilo.conf or /etc/grub.conf)
enjoy
i am really new player in Linux world. almost learning ABCD of Linux system. i have windows XP installed on my Laptop and wanted to install Linux Red hat 9.0 to make it dual boot system. i do not have any partition yet on the hard drive. its FAT32 type drive. can i just boot Linux cd from D drive and install it? if any one has any idea or link where i can get more information please do reply.
Thanks,
Shalin
