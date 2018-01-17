Search

Linux

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

reducing and increasing the partition

By harjit ·
I have installed the SuSE Linus ver 8.0. I want to reduce one of the partition and increase the partition without disturbing the data.
What is the utility?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by Choppit In reply to reducing and increasing ...
gravatar
Collapse -

by kudincendol In reply to reducing and increasing ...

Parted is a little bit difficult. And I think, you still need to down the service that do i/o to the data.

Try LVM with reiserfs. I'm not sure if SuSE support it. But you need to have setup your partition with LVM and reiserfs. If you setup it properly, you don't need to shutdown your service while reducing the partition. Pls backup everything first.

LVM with Ext3 can be used as well, but you still need to down the server.

Remember to backup everything first

Back to Linux Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums