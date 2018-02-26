Search

By richwrx ·
Hi everyone, I am looking for some help configuring my Cisco 2800 series router with 2 WAN links. Let me first state that I know the best way to achieve full WAN redundancy is with BGP pairing, but I do not have the luxury of my own AS for the time being. All I want to do is to be able to use routing features to send traffic to either ISP as I choose e.g. I can send my VPN traffic over one link and web and email over another. The problem i am experiencing is that the primary link works fine, but the 2nd link does not appear to work with NAT. Here are the details

fe0/0 - A.B.C.134/30 ISP GW - A.B.C.133
fe0/1 - a.b.c.211/29 ISP GW - a.b.c.209

I have set a static route to a known DNS server on the net, and for the life of me I cannot ping it through fe0/0 from my PC on the LAN. With the default route being fe0/1, however, i can ping it fine.

I would really appreciate anyone's help with this. Thanks in advance.

First...

by ---TK--- In reply to Redundant WAN links

I am not a "Cisco" person, but you are using real IP address. This is a world wide forum, and anyone can view them and start to run exploits on them.... And it probably wouldn't be hard considering, you don't know exactly what your doing (not to be mean... but) TAKE THEM OUT, and use 192.168.0.1 as gateway1 and 10.0.0.1 as gateway2 (just an example)

When you use fe0/0

by NetMan1958 In reply to Redundant WAN links

as your default route, do you also modify your NAT configuration to use fe0/0 as the NAT outside interface?

Re: When you use fe0/0

by richwrx In reply to When you use fe0/0

Yes, both interfaces (fe0/0 and fe0/1) are set to outside NAT.

Not what I was asking

by NetMan1958 In reply to Re: When you use fe0/0

What I am asking is:
When you make interface fe0/0 primary, do you change your nat statement to something like:
"ip nat inside source list 101 interface FastEthernet0/0 overload"
as opposed to:
"ip nat inside source list 101 interface FastEthernet0/1"

No I did not do that

by richwrx In reply to Not what I was asking

Should i try the first statement?

What does your current NAT statement look like?

by NetMan1958 In reply to No I did not do that

Why don't you post your whole configuration so we can quit guessing and see how you are currently configured.

