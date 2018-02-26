First...
I am not a "Cisco" person, but you are using real IP address. This is a world wide forum, and anyone can view them and start to run exploits on them.... And it probably wouldn't be hard considering, you don't know exactly what your doing (not to be mean... but) TAKE THEM OUT, and use 192.168.0.1 as gateway1 and 10.0.0.1 as gateway2 (just an example)
When you use fe0/0
as your default route, do you also modify your NAT configuration to use fe0/0 as the NAT outside interface?
Re: When you use fe0/0
Yes, both interfaces (fe0/0 and fe0/1) are set to outside NAT.
Not what I was asking
What I am asking is:
When you make interface fe0/0 primary, do you change your nat statement to something like:
"ip nat inside source list 101 interface FastEthernet0/0 overload"
as opposed to:
"ip nat inside source list 101 interface FastEthernet0/1"
What does your current NAT statement look like?
Why don't you post your whole configuration so we can quit guessing and see how you are currently configured.
Redundant WAN links
fe0/0 - A.B.C.134/30 ISP GW - A.B.C.133
fe0/1 - a.b.c.211/29 ISP GW - a.b.c.209
I have set a static route to a known DNS server on the net, and for the life of me I cannot ping it through fe0/0 from my PC on the LAN. With the default route being fe0/1, however, i can ping it fine.
I would really appreciate anyone's help with this. Thanks in advance.
