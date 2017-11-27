Collapse -
Same problem...
by Seotop
Have same problem as you with my win7 and cyrillic... No one can help me (
Have same problem as you with my win7 and cyrillic... No one can help me (
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Regional date format not fully functioning in Win7
On my new Toshiba L750 laptop I have Control Panel > Region and Language > Formats set to 'New Zealand' and Short date to d/MM/yyyy; Long date to dddd, d MMMM/.yyyy. Everything looks fine in Windows Explorer, but I notice that a couple of simple utilities that have no date preferences that I can find show the date in US format: mm/dd/yyyy. On my old (XP) computer, these two utilities conform to the settings for the computer displaying the date as dd/mm/yyy. The reason this is important is that my attempts to upgrade the Toshiba Eco utility driver have been unsuccessful and an earlier call to the helpdesk indicated that errors in the Regional settings can cause this. At the time they could not find anything amiss with my Regional settings. Can someone help me resolve this.
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.