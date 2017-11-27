Search

Regional date format not fully functioning in Win7

brennan2004
Hi,
On my new Toshiba L750 laptop I have Control Panel > Region and Language > Formats set to 'New Zealand' and Short date to d/MM/yyyy; Long date to dddd, d MMMM/.yyyy. Everything looks fine in Windows Explorer, but I notice that a couple of simple utilities that have no date preferences that I can find show the date in US format: mm/dd/yyyy. On my old (XP) computer, these two utilities conform to the settings for the computer displaying the date as dd/mm/yyy. The reason this is important is that my attempts to upgrade the Toshiba Eco utility driver have been unsuccessful and an earlier call to the helpdesk indicated that errors in the Regional settings can cause this. At the time they could not find anything amiss with my Regional settings. Can someone help me resolve this.
Thanks

