I use Dameware
It's pretty configurable, but I haven't tried to prevent screen captures. I'd be surprised if any package would have that feature since the capture is on the remote side.
Captures
Well I suppose the deal is that you can take a capture of your screen while on a remote connection, so whatever is on your screen appears in the capture, which is not an pleasent idea if they are in a sensative area.
I figured if a remote access program took over the users screen so that other software on that screen could not be used to take a capture and the program locks the Print screen button; or if the feed is encoded in a way that won't allow a standard capture (ex: I believe divx encoding is like that, you capture the screen and it comes up black, not sure though)
SSL VPN
You can check
http://redmondmag.com/columns/article.asp?editorialsid=1447
WebJabber
A secure path to access your servers.
Web-based VPN hosted services.
http://www.gotoservers.com
Remote Access Software
