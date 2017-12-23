Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Remote Access Software

By webkill2k ·
I'm looking for remote access software that vendors can use to access certain systems, the key here is security. Recently we had a remote session and the vendor was able to take screen captures, my questions is this: Is there any recommended (highly secure) remote access software that would be recommended?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

I use Dameware

by DMambo In reply to Remote Access Software

It's pretty configurable, but I haven't tried to prevent screen captures. I'd be surprised if any package would have that feature since the capture is on the remote side.

gravatar
Collapse -

Captures

by webkill2k In reply to I use Dameware

Well I suppose the deal is that you can take a capture of your screen while on a remote connection, so whatever is on your screen appears in the capture, which is not an pleasent idea if they are in a sensative area.

I figured if a remote access program took over the users screen so that other software on that screen could not be used to take a capture and the program locks the Print screen button; or if the feed is encoded in a way that won't allow a standard capture (ex: I believe divx encoding is like that, you capture the screen and it comes up black, not sure though)

gravatar
Collapse -

SSL VPN

by webjabber In reply to Remote Access Software

You can check
http://redmondmag.com/columns/article.asp?editorialsid=1447


WebJabber

A secure path to access your servers.
Web-based VPN hosted services.
http://www.gotoservers.com

Back to Software Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums