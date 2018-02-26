Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

remote connectivity problem.

By syed.farrukh ·
i have three servers after a virus attack my client are facing problem in remote connectivity. i have one terminal server, one domain controller and one file server. when someone wants to logon to the terminal serveer it show the following messege

"the client could not connect to the remote computer"

i need urgent kind help because my network depends on terminal server.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums