Hello...
I suggest you run a VPN server in your DMZ and have users use a VPN client. With this approach:
- An encrypted network "pipe" is established between the remote client PC and the VPN server.
- All data travelling over the Internet is encrypted.
- Remote users can use the same mail client software they use in the office.
- You can securely provide full service to all network resources if you choose. The remote client can do anything a local client can if you allow it to do so.
-----Steve Jackson
CEO/CSA
Software Corporation (Softcorp)
http://www.softcorp.us/probono
Advanced pro bono tools and utilities free for personal use
We use OWA for external access and seems to work fine for most users.Exchange 5.5 is pretty old, have you considered upgrading to Exchange 2003?
remote email access
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.