Remove Logon

Start
Settings
Control Panel
Users and Passwords
Advanced tab
Uncheck "Require users to press Ctrl-ALt-Delete before logging on."
If the computer is not a member of a domain:
1.In Control Panel, goto Users and Passwords
2.Uncheck the "Users must enter a user name and password to use this computer" check box.
3.Click the Advanced tab.
4.Uncheck the "Require users to press Ctrl-Alt-Del before logging on" check box.
If part of a domain -
1.Start Regedt32.exe and goto:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Winlogon
2. Establish your domain name, account name, and password, using the values you would normally type when logging on. You should assign the following values: DefaultDomainName, DefaultUserName, and DefaultPassword. The DefaultDomainName and DefaultUserName values may already exist. The DefaultPassword value may not. If it does not, create it. To do so:
3.On the Edit menu, click Add Value.
4.In the Value Name box, type DefaultPassword.
5.In the Data Type box, click REG_SZ.
6.Click OK.
7.In the String Editor box, type your password. Click OK and save your changes.
NOTE: If no DefaultPassword string is specified, Windows automatically changes the value of the AutoAdminLogon key from 1 (true) to 0 (false). This disables the AutoAdminLogon feature. This behavior also occurs if the DefaultPassword string is specified but the password is left blank or null.
8.On the Edit menu, click Add Value. Type AutoAdminLogon in the Value Name box. Click REG_SZ in the Data Type box. Enter 1 in the String box. 9.Save your changes.
10.Quit Regedt32.exe.
11.Shut down Windows and Restart your computer. You will automatically be logged on.
Note that this setting only applies to the first logon. To enforce this setting for subsequent logoffs, the administrator must configure the following setting:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\WindowsNT\CurrentVersion\Winlogon
Value: ForceAutoLogon
Type: REG_SZ
Data: 1
you'll find the article @
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;234562
Good Luck,
Mike
Remove Logon
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.