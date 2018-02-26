Search

Networks

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Remove Old Computer Accounts

By PCSupportUK ·
I am working on a large Windows 2003 Active Directory Domain, over the years computer accounts have been added but never deleted. ADUC shows over 2000 but we know there is no more than 1500 max.
Does anybody have a query that can be ran on the Computers OU of ADUC that will show all the computers that haven't accessed the network in the last 3 months or more. After all if they haven't been on the network for 3 months they are probably no longer in existance.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by BFilmFan In reply to Remove Old Computer Accou ...

I am fairly certain that this script will assist you in determing those systems.

http://cwashington.netreach.net/depo/view.asp?Index=1032&ScriptType=vbscript

gravatar
Collapse -

by PCSupportUK In reply to

Thanks for this I have had a look and it should do as I need. I wish everyone were as useful you (see the other posting I recieved).

gravatar
Collapse -

by hozcanhan In reply to Remove Old Computer Accou ...

support uk , you don't have a log showing when your ad objects log on and off the network ? you don2t keep no accounting ?

gravatar
Collapse -

by PCSupportUK In reply to

Thank you for being so useful (NOT), if I did have facilities do you think I would be posting for help.
I am sure that the purpose for these forums is to assist people not just take the p*ss because they are obviously not as clever as you are. Unless you have something useful to add please don't post on any questions I ask in the future.

gravatar
Collapse -

by PCSupportUK In reply to Remove Old Computer Accou ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Networks Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums