I am fairly certain that this script will assist you in determing those systems.
http://cwashington.netreach.net/depo/view.asp?Index=1032&ScriptType=vbscript
Thanks for this I have had a look and it should do as I need. I wish everyone were as useful you (see the other posting I recieved).
support uk , you don't have a log showing when your ad objects log on and off the network ? you don2t keep no accounting ?
Thank you for being so useful (NOT), if I did have facilities do you think I would be posting for help.
I am sure that the purpose for these forums is to assist people not just take the p*ss because they are obviously not as clever as you are. Unless you have something useful to add please don't post on any questions I ask in the future.
Remove Old Computer Accounts
Does anybody have a query that can be ran on the Computers OU of ADUC that will show all the computers that haven't accessed the network in the last 3 months or more. After all if they haven't been on the network for 3 months they are probably no longer in existance.
