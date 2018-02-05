Removing Linux RedHAT 7.3 Installation
You need to put the Linux CD in the drive and start up the install program. In there you need to use the Linux Fdisk to delete the Linux partition.
Only that Linux Fdisk will work for this. After that, you can reclaim the hard disk space. Format for the desired file system and bang, you're done.
Copy the following address on removing Linux
http://www.softwaredomain.co.uk/Support/Remove_Linux/remove_linux.html
you can use win2k cd or winxp cd to boot. In setting up, press F8 to invoke Recovery console. in console. type fixmbr to clear the linux boot loader. Restart, and use any disk partioning uilities to remove the linux partion or format it into FAT32 or NTFS.
Or, using Win98, create a bootable diskette, and put the fdisk and sys commands on it.
Boot to the floppy, and run fdisk /mbr , which will delete the Linux boot sector.
At this point you might also just want to run fdisk and tell it to delete the linux partition.
Then run sys c: , which will recreate your Win98 boot.
Then, boot into Win98, and delete/reformat the old linux partition and use it as a second drive.
(The only way to "paste" it back onto the other partition is possibly through something like Partition Magic, or by reformatting the whole PC).
Caution though - if I remember right, Win98 insists on being on the first partition to boot - so if for some reason it's not (unlikely) you may end up having to reinstall Win98 anyway.
This question was closed by the author
I have a dual-boot system with Windows 98 SE and Redhat Linux 7.3. I want to remove the Linux OS and regain the hard disk space. How can i do this?
thanks!
