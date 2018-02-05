Repairing Win95

Search

One of my workstations was infected by the SirCam32 virus. Using Mcafee & some Microsoft tools I was able to remove & repair the PC to the point where it seems to function normally. But?? many functions like Control Panel, Scandisk, etc. are now notavailabe or an error message appears when an attempt is made to start these programs.
Should I re-install the OS (Win95) & what are the steps to do this safely without having to lose all data on the drive??

by maxwell edison

Greetings,

In addition to the fixes you implemented from McAffee and Microsoft Tools, try downloading this one. Cut and paste the following URL into your browser (REMOVING SPACES if they snuck into the pasted URL):

http://www.jan.norcom.mb.ca/shop/July-Aug01/sircam.htm

If you still have problems after running all those fixes, try installing Windows over itself. That way you have a chance of repairing damaged files without losing your data. If you're still having problems, you may have no choice but to reformat and do a fresh Windows installation. If you do indeed have to resort to that, an easy way to save your data is to temporarily install a second hard drive as a slave, and simply copy your data files onto that slave drive. Putthe data back on your fresh drive after the install. (You may have to remove that slave drive while reinstalling Windows.) Be cautious, however, to not copy any files that may have been affected by the virus.

Good luck,

Maxwell

by oscar.packeer

by Tech/Admin

To install windows over itself in order to keep all registry entries and installed programs intact use the setup /p f command. However- if files were damaged by the virus for other programs -- you will have to reinstall those to restore functionality also. You may not be aware of lost functionality until a program makes a call to a damaged dll or other file.
Thanks

by oscar.packeer

by zlitocook

Once a virus has done that much damage, copy the users documemts to a back up medum. Fdisk and repartition then format the affected drive. Reinstall windows and before any thing else install the virus scanner and update it! then copy the docs back and run the scanner at least twice. If you get the virus back tell the user that all his docs are gone. Dont you love virus writers!

by oscar.packeer

by stans

You don't mention the error you see, but I have seen something like this when the run32dll.exe is not restored correctly. Extract this file from the .cab, and overwrite the existing file before trying a format.

by oscar.packeer

by PhiltheGreat

Please all the details on the following link

http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/venc/data/w32.sircam.worm@mm.html


Rundll32.exe and run32.exe may have been infested; please extract them from the windows CD.
Details are found in the above link.

More info:
http://www.europe.f-secure.com/v-descs/sircam.shtml

by oscar.packeer

