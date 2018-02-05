Replacing Null values with 0 for an expr
One way to do this is using the Nz() string function. The idea is this, you can set a string variable up to return the value you need. X, for instance can be this value. If X comes back equal to null, this can cause problems in fields defined to disallow null values. The Nz function works like this: x=Nz(x,"0") ..if x comes back as a null then 0 is reported within the cells. Let me know if this helps you.
The previous answer is correct if your problem is calculating on nulls. However, it sounds like you don't have the join syntax correct. The correct format is below:
SELECT Inv.item_name, Stock.tot_ord, Stock.tot_del
FROM Stock RIGHT JOIN Inv ON Stock.ID = Inv.ID
GROUP BY Inv.item_name
It is important to have the list of items on the side with the outer join, in this case on the Right. This will ensure that all items in Inv are reported, even if they are zero.
Chris
Thanks but the join properties were right.
eg item instock onorder
item1 50 5
item2
if the join properties were not right item2 wouldn't appear at all. The problem was that the queries that give the results were coming up with nothing as the item2 doesn't have values for some of the fields they need.
Thanks anyway.
Use the Isnull function for that part of the query.
IIF(Isnull(<field>),0,<field>)) as somefield
Where field is the name of the field you're getting nulls in.
This will put 0's where the field is null and the value of the field where it exists.
Fantastic.
Slipped it straight into the expression.
Thanks a lot.
Thanks for any help.
Mark
