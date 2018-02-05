Open your DHCP management console (Administrative Tools/DHCP), expand the DHCP server object, expand the Scope, and then you'll see an object called "Reservations." Click once to select this object and then right-click and select "New reservation."
Hope this helps!
You have to start at your DHCP server. That is where the IP's come from do the reservation there once you are sure the IP is free. Ping IP's on you network untill you get a free one.
Reserve IP in Server 2000
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.