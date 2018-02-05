Search

Reserve IP in Server 2000

By Patrick Horn
I know there is someplace to reserve IP's in server 2000. I've done it for the servers and printers on the network. I need to add some to the list and don't do it enough to remember. Thanks......

by curlergirl

Open your DHCP management console (Administrative Tools/DHCP), expand the DHCP server object, expand the Scope, and then you'll see an object called "Reservations." Click once to select this object and then right-click and select "New reservation."

Hope this helps!

by Patrick Horn

That's it! Sweet. Thank you.

by wdeklerk

You have to start at your DHCP server. That is where the IP's come from do the reservation there once you are sure the IP is free. Ping IP's on you network untill you get a free one.

by Patrick Horn

by Patrick Horn

