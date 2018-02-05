It seems the steps you took are correct. I hope you have not changed any of the hardware since the backup as the drivers may not work correctly on a new system. Then a Repair install is required.
What does it say on the Blue Screen?
do you have the boot to last known good configuration option if you tap f8 during boot
The blue screen stated a initialization failure. I do not have a last known backup that is good because I could no longer log on. I kept getting the blue screen. Therefore, I reinstalled Win XP. However, I still have the backup file on my external hard drive. It's approximately 8.7 GB in size.
i'm sure you have solved this
but maybe this can help a future reader.
i ran into the same issue with an xp home system.as it turns out,after reinstalling the os,i had to hunt and peck through the xp install disc for the backup program,install it again,and then i was able to restore my old data from the outboard hard drive.
all went well since then.
If you need to read the backup file contents and extract some important files you can try backup recovery tool for NTBACKUP files. The tool can be located at http://www.bkfrecovery.net
Restore from Microsoft Backup Utility
Therefore, what steps do I need to take to restore my machine using the backup utility.
