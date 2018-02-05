Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Restore from Microsoft Backup Utility

By RogMJ007 ·
I performed a backup of my entire C drive and the System state of my XP Pro machine. The contents are on an external USB hard drive. I do not have a bootable CD. The contents of the backup file is 8.7 GB. I attempted a restore after installing a fresh copy of XP Pro. However, the system "blue-screened" upon reboot.

Therefore, what steps do I need to take to restore my machine using the backup utility.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by p.j.hutchison In reply to Restore from Microsoft Ba ...

It seems the steps you took are correct. I hope you have not changed any of the hardware since the backup as the drivers may not work correctly on a new system. Then a Repair install is required.

What does it say on the Blue Screen?

gravatar
Collapse -

by sgt_shultz In reply to Restore from Microsoft Ba ...

do you have the boot to last known good configuration option if you tap f8 during boot

gravatar
Collapse -

by RogMJ007 In reply to Restore from Microsoft Ba ...

The blue screen stated a initialization failure. I do not have a last known backup that is good because I could no longer log on. I kept getting the blue screen. Therefore, I reinstalled Win XP. However, I still have the backup file on my external hard drive. It's approximately 8.7 GB in size.

gravatar
Collapse -

i'm sure you have solved this

by siilas In reply to

but maybe this can help a future reader.
i ran into the same issue with an xp home system.as it turns out,after reinstalling the os,i had to hunt and peck through the xp install disc for the backup program,install it again,and then i was able to restore my old data from the outboard hard drive.
all went well since then.

gravatar
Collapse -

by ableticks In reply to Restore from Microsoft Ba ...

If you need to read the backup file contents and extract some important files you can try backup recovery tool for NTBACKUP files. The tool can be located at http://www.bkfrecovery.net

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums