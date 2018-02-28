Windows 7 System Repair Disk
You can use a Windows 7 System Repair Disk to boot the computer up and recover your pc from the image on your external hard drive.
http://www.northernaurora.com/page/articles.html/_/how-to-s/windows-7-system-repair-disc-r76
Reponse To Answer
Thanks for the suggestion, but I am having trouble. No Win 7 System Repair Disc for that PC, but I tried another one that should have worked to no avail--message No Boot Manager. I tried two Windows 7 installation disk, but both give message "No boot device available" even though booting is set to boot from DVD first. So I am temporarily giving up on that PC and want to put the files on a Windows 8 PC.
I have tried restoring the backup on a Windows 8 PC, BUT only the folder structure was created, with no files. Any ideas what is happening and what to do?
Thanks!
Restore Windows 7 Backup on Windows 8 PC
