Restore Windows 7 Backup on Windows 8 PC

By cccgsmith ·
The hard drive on my Windows 7 PC went bad. Fortunately I have an automatic backup on an external hard drive using the Windows 7 backup software. But, my existing PCs are all Windows 8. How can I restore my Windows 7 data to one of my Windows 8 PCs?

Windows 7 System Repair Disk

by Nunob In reply to Restore Windows 7 Backup ...

You can use a Windows 7 System Repair Disk to boot the computer up and recover your pc from the image on your external hard drive.

http://www.northernaurora.com/page/articles.html/_/how-to-s/windows-7-system-repair-disc-r76

Reponse To Answer

by cccgsmith In reply to Windows 7 System Repair D ...

Thanks for the suggestion, but I am having trouble. No Win 7 System Repair Disc for that PC, but I tried another one that should have worked to no avail--message No Boot Manager. I tried two Windows 7 installation disk, but both give message "No boot device available" even though booting is set to boot from DVD first. So I am temporarily giving up on that PC and want to put the files on a Windows 8 PC.

I have tried restoring the backup on a Windows 8 PC, BUT only the folder structure was created, with no files. Any ideas what is happening and what to do?

Thanks!

