NO users of C_DOMAIN have roaming profiles. I can not tell you if any users of the other domains have roaming profiles set up.
re: restrict login on multiple domain network to single domain
Group Policy - Computer Configuration - Windows Settings - Security Settings - Local Policy - User Rights Assignment - Allow Logon Locally
Grant the "Allow Logon Locally" to the Groups that you want to have the right.
Assign the Policy to the Container that holds the Machines in your C_DOMAIN.
Suggestion is to apply the loon legal notice to those same PCs.
Multi Domain Trusts
You will need to create user accounts in each domain that are local to that domain only. Then you will need to create your trust relationships between each domain based on the tree in the forest scenario. One Domain will be at the top of the tree and accounts in that domain can administer and manager the domains below. Then the lower domains should only trust the top domain but not each other.
I would pull out the book that shows domain design for MCSE to help you out.
restrict login on multiple domain network to single domain
I want to limit user logins. Currently when you are at the login screen the user has the ability to select multiple domains (1 of 5 domains) on our network. I want to enforce a domain wide group policy that restricts it so that only users of a particular domain (C_DOMAIN) have access to its domain PCs (workstation@c-doamin). Our DC are running Windows 2003 Server and all of our workstations are running Windows XP Pro.
Example:
login drop down menu shows
A_DOMAIN
B_DOMAIN
C_DOMAIN
D_DOMAIN
E_DOAMIN
I want it so only user@CDOMAIN has the ability to login to C_DOMAIN PC
