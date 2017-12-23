follow this coding
Dim ExcelApp As Excel.Application
Dim WS As Excel.Worksheet
Dim i As Integer
Dim stra As String
Set ExcelApp = CreateObject("excel.application")
ExcelApp.Workbooks.Open ("C:\txtExce")'pathname Set WS = ExcelApp.ActiveWorkbook.Sheets(1)
Dim myVal, myval1 As Variant
myVal = WS.Range("a2").Value
Debug.Print (IsArray(myVal))
Text1.Text = myVal
'MsgBox "Value is: " & myVal
myval1 = WS.Range("b2").Value
Text2.Text = myval1
ExcelApp.Quit
Set WS = Nothing
Set ExcelApp = Nothing
Retrieving data from excel using VB6
I am new to vb6.I have just started programming in vb6. Can you please tell me in detail as to how can i retrive data from an excel spread sheet using vb6.
Thanks,
manoj
