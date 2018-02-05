Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

revive the harddrive

By edwin.elifuraha ·
i have a harddrive whose partition table is corrupted
Now a need a software or mechanism or procedure which can help me repair the partition table/master boot record and revive the harddrive so that it can boot again

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by TheChas In reply to revive the harddrive

One option is Spirite:

http://grc.com/spinrite.htm

It's not free-ware, but is pretty good.

Depending on the age of the drive, and your confidence in it, I recommend that you consider using the software just to recover the files and replace the drive.

There is no sense trusting a potentially failing hard drive.

Chas

gravatar
Collapse -

by JEPott In reply to revive the harddrive

Spinrite is an awesome tool - I wouldn't leave home without it.... but it does cost! You might try starting the computer with your w2k boot CD and going into the console and running FIXBOOT and FIXMBR. Hope this helps!

JEPott

gravatar
Collapse -

by jdgretz In reply to revive the harddrive

My first question is what do you really want to accomplish here? If you just need the data, then On-Track has a good program for that. Recover your data to an alternate drive then rebuild the drive and don't worry about trying to rebuild the partition table as it's probably not worth the effort.

Fdisk /mbr will sometimes fix the Master Boot Record but that won't help with the partition table.

jdg

Back to Windows Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums