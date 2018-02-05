One option is Spirite:
http://grc.com/spinrite.htm
It's not free-ware, but is pretty good.
Depending on the age of the drive, and your confidence in it, I recommend that you consider using the software just to recover the files and replace the drive.
There is no sense trusting a potentially failing hard drive.
Chas
Spinrite is an awesome tool - I wouldn't leave home without it.... but it does cost! You might try starting the computer with your w2k boot CD and going into the console and running FIXBOOT and FIXMBR. Hope this helps!
JEPott
My first question is what do you really want to accomplish here? If you just need the data, then On-Track has a good program for that. Recover your data to an alternate drive then rebuild the drive and don't worry about trying to rebuild the partition table as it's probably not worth the effort.
Fdisk /mbr will sometimes fix the Master Boot Record but that won't help with the partition table.
jdg
revive the harddrive
Now a need a software or mechanism or procedure which can help me repair the partition table/master boot record and revive the harddrive so that it can boot again
