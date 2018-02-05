Answer to the first part...
http://malektips.com/xpwex0009.html
As for the second question, I may be wrong, but I think that mail option is looking for a MAPI client, such as Outlook or Outlook Express (whichever you have configured as your system's default mail client). I am not sure if you can use g-mail in conjunction with a program of that sort or not (haven't used gmail myself yet).
Hope that helps.
Send to "Send To"
Another trick is to save a shortcut of the "send to" folder (c:\documents and settings\username\send to) in the "send to" folder. You can then right click on an application or a folder and send it to "shortcut to SendTo". It will then appear in the Send To list so it can be used in the future. Getting dizzy...
Right click and select SEND TO please help
right click on any folder /file then select the -send to- from the list
1-how can i add item to that dropdown list (of send to)
2- how can i select from -sent to - the mail option and it will take me to my mail account at .gmail.com
appreciat your help
