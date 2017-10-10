Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Risk management practices

By Toni Bowers ·
Does your organization have any formal risk management procedures in place, such as using tools such as scanners, log analysis, risk metrics and asset inventory? If so, could you outline them for us? If we use your information in an article, we'll send you a TechRepublic coffee mug.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to IT Employment Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums