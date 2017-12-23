Roaming profiles help

Script
Create a simple VB script to delete files and run it on your terminal servers or whtever your users use to connect to. You can usually accomplish this with recursion. Let me know if you need an example or if I am not understanding what you are trying to do.
Script
Matt,
I am looking for a script to selectively delete the local profiles of students. The student profiles start with 3 and 2, so i just want to delete the student profile from the pc's not the staff profiles, to ease up space on PC's
Not really sure what you want to do here
staff have roaming profiles and students do not ?
a script to deploy using Group policy to remove all the roaming profile cache of students from the PC ?
This is what I do for Roaming Profiles. It stops the kids from pulling out the the fly lead, logging on locally reinserting the fly lead and surfing the net.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/274152
Group Policy
You should be able to apply group policies based on the AD User & computer groups. Right click on the group and edit group policies for that group.
Thanks for all the replies
Hi guys,
Thanks for all the replies and suggestions. However i require a solution, where i can delete the local student profiles on pc's, BUT the students do not have roaming profiles so i cannot enable the delete roaming cache in Group policy. May be a script run on specific gropus which can delete the local profiles of students on selected PC'S.but i do not know how to creat scripts(VB scripts) any help or suggestion will be highly appreciated.
Delete script
If the profiles are all stored in one location, you acn set up a script to run every night, week, etc. I use this script to delete files on one of my servers.
Const profilefolder = "C:\Documents and Settings\"
set objFSO = createobject("Scripting.FileSystemObject")
set objFolder = objFSO.GetFolder(profilefolder)
on error resume next
for each fldr in objFolder.SubFolders
if not isexception(fldr.name) then
objFSO.DeleteFolder fldr.path, True
end if
next
Function isException(byval foldername)
select case foldername
case "All Users"
isException = True
case "Default User"
isException = True
case Else
isException = False
End Select
End Function
This would delete all of the folders in the Documents and Settings folder except All Users and Default User. The FileSystemObject works great. I use it to delete files older then a certain time period on one of my servers. Let me know if you have any questions.
Read up
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?familyid=901a9b95-6063-4462-8150-360394e98e1e&displaylang=en
Roaming profiles help
I would like someone to help with a script to deploy using Group policy to remove all the roaming profile cache of students from the PC , all the pc's are on AD. The script or soulution should be selective of just removing student local profiels and not staff's. The students username starts with 2 and 3, PLEASE HELP ME.
Thank you very much in advance.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.