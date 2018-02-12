Rosetta Stone

Search

One time, there was this caller asking why does this webpage:
> http://gatewayprepschool.onlinelanguagelearning.com/en

would reload/refresh itself and go back to the hompage.

I tried disabling start-up items for him, which helped. But I think there's more to it. He's running Windows Vista Home Premium and the system requirements for the site's software recommends up to Windows XP.

I informed the caller that it can be placed into consideration esp that the OS is just new (compatibility issue). Informed him as well to check with the site creator or the online school as well. But since he refuses, and the disabling of the start-up items helped for the moment, he was good with it.

Any ideas why would a particular site reset itself and go back to it's homepage?

(caller verified that it doesn't happen on another website.. and setting the OS compatibility issue aside.. any more ideas?)

Thanks!!

