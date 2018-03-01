Here are some steps you need to take. (I'll give you a website that gives some basic information on these steps)
1. Change the administator password for your router. Default passwords for routers are well known and easy to guess (I did it just yesterday, although it was for a client.)
2. Hide the SSID. This is what other people see when they scan for wireless networks in range. If they can see it, it is possible they can hack it.
3. Add security protection- WPA is prefered. WPA2 is even better if available. WEP can be used and is better than nothing, but a dedicated hacker can crack it given time.
There are other precautions and step-by-step instructions for these listed at http://www.techbuilder.org/recipes/showArticle.jhtml?articleId=163106150&pgno=2
thanks master3bs
I have configured my router.And I have a major problem I can't connect to the internet with my second laptop.I cant access the router using the ip address.I rebooted the computers after the configuration and these problem occur.I there any way I can get the router to the state it was before.
belkin router some times when you click to save the setting, it is gone or just do not save the setting you just need to make sure the setting is saved
router not secure
