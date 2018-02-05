First things to try...
After you close the window using Task Manager, are you able to continue or does it force a reboot?
Can you boot to Safe Mode (not Safe Mode with Networking)?
You can try to do an XP System Restore from Safe Mode.
I wish I had better news, but it sounds like you may have a trojan or a spyware/adware/malware issue. The DLL you mentioned sounds suspiciously like one created by such. However, the problem could be caused by a remnant of a recently uninstalled program. So, you should open the Services console and deactivate any suspicious programs set to load at boot. (Start - Run - type msconfig and click OK - click the Startup tab and uncheck items to stop them from loading at boot - click Apply and OK - Reboot)
Here is a free on-line AV scan offered by BitDefender: http://tinyurl.com/aauh5 .
And another by TrendMicro: http://tinyurl.com/2xis .
If you can't get on-line but you can get to Safe Mode, use AVG or your own Anti-Virus program and do a full system scan. You can also use McAfee Stinger (a free program) in Safe Mode: http://tinyurl.com/1x4v
I would also use this tool: RootKitRevealer (http://tinyurl.com/y3hgq9)
or AVG's free RootKit detector and Remover: (http://tinyurl.com/35jq2t)
If you determine that there is indeed a virus involved,
I recommend you go here:
http://tinyurl.com/hnsvd .
TrendMicro has always been my favorite source for virus information and removal.
My second choice would be BitDefender. Here's a link to their extensive library of free removal tools:
http://tinyurl.com/y6opnp
Here are excellent tools for removing spyware, malware and adware:
Ad-Aware:
http://tinyurl.com/5kgsl
Spybot Search & Destroy:
http://tinyurl.com/78ubw
CWShredder:
http://tinyurl.com/5lstv
X-Cleaner Micro:
http://tinyurl.com/357tuu
Try emptying your Internet Cache* first and then doing a full system scan using these tools in Safe Mode.
When you finally get everything cleaned up and running smooth, here are great tools to help you avoid getting that garbage again:
SpywareBlaster:
http://tinyurl.com/g1d9
SpywareGuard:
http://tinyurl.com/3yj37
and to quickly clean out the places where their installers usually hide before you shut down or reboot - ATF-Cleaner:
http://tinyurl.com/kqmvp
Please let me know if this helps.
Good Luck!
Just Checking...
Were you able to resolve your issue?
If so, what was the fix?
RUNDLL
