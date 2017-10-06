Search

Desktop

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Running a EXE from a VBS script

By pginnega ·
I am tring to run an an application that will ACL users local profiles. The aplication is called Profwiz.exe

I would like to write a VBS script that reads a inputfile that contains computer names,

Then

Run this command for each computer in the inputfile.

c:\Profwiz.exe /COMPUTER "ComputernameHere" /LOG "Computername.log"

What would be the correct syntex for this.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Desktop Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums