Collapse -
FOR
by oldbaritone
for %x in (list-of-computers) do command /C C:\Profwiz.exe /COMPUTER "%x" /LOG "%x.log"
for %x in (list-of-computers) do command /C C:\Profwiz.exe /COMPUTER "%x" /LOG "%x.log"
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Running a EXE from a VBS script
I would like to write a VBS script that reads a inputfile that contains computer names,
Then
Run this command for each computer in the inputfile.
c:\Profwiz.exe /COMPUTER "ComputernameHere" /LOG "Computername.log"
What would be the correct syntex for this.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.